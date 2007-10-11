Rumour: XBox 360 "Jasper" Motherboard, 8/08 Release

According to Dean Takahashi of the Mercury News, Microsoft is developing a new motherboard codenamed "Jasper." The upgrade promises to shrink the ATI graphics chip to 65nm and reduce the size of the memory chips as well. If true, this could reduce build costs and the heat problems that have plagued the 360. Although Takahashi notes that Microsoft believes they already have the heat situation under control. The upgrade is expected in August of '08. [Kotaku]