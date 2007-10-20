Rumour: Windows Mobile 6.1 Coming in February

The original story's been pulled, but pocketinfo.nl had an interesting rumour about a possible Windows Mobile 6.1 coming next February at 3GSM. The supposed new features are a "carousel" UI where you scroll left and right for features, as well as other small fixes. There shouldn't be anything spectacular in a point release, and any mindblowing changes to Windows Mobile will be coming in Windows Mobile 7 sometime possibly late next year. In any case, file this under interesting rumor. [Pocketinfo via WMExperts]