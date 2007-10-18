Although many sites are reporting that the iPhone is coming unlocked in France, quoting an INH article, Apple told us that the piece was based solely off of reading French Law, not from statements by Orange or Apple. The particulars of pricing plans and whether the iPhone will or won't be unlocked is still up in the air, so don't start pulling out your credit cards for a French iPhone just yet. However, because there is such a law that "forbids bundling the sale of a mobile phone and a mobile operator", there still may be hope for an unlocked iPhone. [IHT]
Rumour Smashed: French iPhone's Unlock Status Still Unknown
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.