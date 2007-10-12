Boy Genius claims that those four spy shots of the Motorolas we showed you yesterday are probably fakes, based on their source inside Motorola. Since Boy Genius has a pretty good track record of knowledge on pre-release phones, we're willing to believe him. Plus, did you really think Motorola, king of dropping trou and dumping out eight me-too RAZRs, is going to be working on an 8-megapixel phone right now? [Boy Genius]
Rumour Maybe Smashed: Leaked Motorolas Probably Fake?
