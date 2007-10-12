Rumour Maybe Smashed: Leaked Motorolas Probably Fake?

Boy Genius claims that those four spy shots of the Motorolas we showed you yesterday are probably fakes, based on their source inside Motorola. Since Boy Genius has a pretty good track record of knowledge on pre-release phones, we're willing to believe him. Plus, did you really think Motorola, king of dropping trou and dumping out eight me-too RAZRs, is going to be working on an 8-megapixel phone right now? [Boy Genius]