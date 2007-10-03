After seeing that Rube Goldberg masterpiece we showed you yesterday (* AU: It didn't run here because we ran the same clip back in June. *), we didn't think it could possibly be topped, but wait a doggone second. Here's another elaborate machine, and this one actually has a dubious purpose: to unroll toilet paper. While this presentation is not a one-shot proof that this outdoor machine can make it through its full sequence without stopping, we still like the artful background music and brilliant editing of this video clip, as well as the whimsical custom-made parts of this ingenious contraption. [Razrotem on YouTube]
Rube Goldberg Machine, Opus 2: Goldbergian Concerto Kicks Major Ass
