Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Rocket Fueled by Hydrogen: Oh, the Humanity!

hydrogen_launch.jpgNow you can blast off this Discovery Hydrogen Fuel Rocket, a hydrogen-fueled missile powered by the same element that fuelled the upper stages of the Saturn V launch vehicle that sent man to the moon. A cool twist is that you generate your own hydrogen fuel in the rocket's launch pad using ordinary water, and that sends this rocket soaring 200 feet into near space.

Mix up some of the included citric acid and water in the launchpad, apply a bit of current from the batteries in the base, and before you know you've separated the hydrogen from the oxygen. Sure, it's not the liquid hydrogen that propelled the Saturn V, but close enough. Push a button and the canned countdown begins, and then up it goes with a sound similar to a cork popping out of a bottle. Looks like $39.95 worth of fun, mayhem not included. [Discovery]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles