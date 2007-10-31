Rocket Bike Will Scorch the Earth, Possibly Your Most Sensitive Areas

Because travelling is just more fun when open flames are involved, the BVSA Rocket Bike exists. Created by Jason Broemmel so that he could jump across Islais Creek in San Francisco for a bike rodeo (yes, a bike rodeo. What a country.), this bad boy is powered by highway flares, illegal fireworks, propane, and danger. And just in case you felt like trying to jump Islais Creek yourself, be warned: he didn't make the jump. [Ubergizmo]