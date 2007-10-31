Because travelling is just more fun when open flames are involved, the BVSA Rocket Bike exists. Created by Jason Broemmel so that he could jump across Islais Creek in San Francisco for a bike rodeo (yes, a bike rodeo. What a country.), this bad boy is powered by highway flares, illegal fireworks, propane, and danger. And just in case you felt like trying to jump Islais Creek yourself, be warned: he didn't make the jump. [Ubergizmo]
Rocket Bike Will Scorch the Earth, Possibly Your Most Sensitive Areas
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.