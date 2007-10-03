'Rock My Teeth' Uses iPod to Help Whiten Teeth

Allow me to present to you the worst iPod accessory yet: a teeth-whitening system. Yes, the "Rock My Teeth" system promises a whiter smile with just 30 minutes of use. It works by sticking peroxide strips on your teeth. You then put the mouthpiece in your mouth, plug it into your iPod, and crank it up. You can listen to the music through bone conduction, and the vibrations apparently make the strips work better. At the end of the day, you'll have whiter teeth and a lower iPod battery. Yahoo's Christopher Null tried it out and said that it worked about as well as just using the strips, with the added bonus of the mouthpiece making you into a freakish, drooling mess. Yeah, I'll pass, thanks. [Yahoo Tech]