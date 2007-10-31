Rock Band USB Hub Makes Guitar Hero III Dongle Look Like Wireless Wonderland

If you weren't a fan of the PS3's Guitar Hero III donglage, you're probably going to shoot yourself in the face over the USB hub for the Xbox 360 version of Rock Band. It requires external power, so it comes with a power block that you have to plug in (obviously). Not totally unexpected, given that it's powering four USB devices (look out 2-USB-port-having 40GB PS3 owners), but still thoroughly annoying when you already have a million wires going everywhere in this day and age of wireless miracles. [1UP via Game|Life]