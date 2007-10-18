MTV's Multiplayer Blog takes us on a close-up tour of the Rock Band drum kit. It's the biggest piece of gear in the Rock Band set, so you'll want to scope out how this thing comes apart and goes together to see if you've got enough room in your house to fit it all. The guitars are easily shoved into a closet, but this drum set—even when disassembled—takes up a huge chunk of space. [MTV]
Rock Band Drum Kit Close-Up Look and Disassembly
