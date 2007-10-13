Rock Band Accessory Bundle: That's All You Can Get

If you were hoping you could save some cash on that $US169 Rock Band package by buying only what you need or want, we've got some bad news. The accessories won't be sold separately until early 2008. Until then, even if you have two guitars from Guitar Hero, you'll have to pony up for the full guitar + drums + mic package, meaning you'll have an extra axe that you'll have to eBay off. [TheBBPS]