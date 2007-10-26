Make yourself a robotic mini-pumpkin just in time for Halloween by following the instructions from Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories. The little gourd acts like an electrified snapping turtle, with his beady little LED eyes lighting up the spooky night. Only problem is, you have to have a hobby servo motor lying around and a couple of LEDs, but if you're electronically inclined you could cobble one of these together fairly easily and then download the firmware to finish it off. Just hook up the servo to a tiny pumpkin carved up just the right way, attach those LEDs, and you're good to go. Heck, you could have this little lantern's jaws agape and horrifying the entire neighbourhood by Halloween night. [Evil Mad Scientist, via Slash Gear]
Robotic Snap-o-Lantern, the DIY Gape-jawed Snapping Turtle Pumpkin
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.