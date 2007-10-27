Infinite Response has taken a stab at making keyboards a bit easier to lug around with the VAX-77, which can be folded in half and will even fit in a plane's overhead compartment. The retro keys are available in five totally rad colors, including "blood red," "screaming yellow," "emerald green," "basic black" and "ocean blue." Serious pianists may be bummed to find out that the keyboard only has 77 keys, hence the name, but then again, what serious pianist would play this thing? If only the bending technology had been around when synthesizers were actually cool. No word yet on pricing or availability. [Infinite Response via Crave]
Roadies Grateful for Infinite Response VAX-77 Folding Keyboard
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.