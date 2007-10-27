Roadies Grateful for Infinite Response VAX-77 Folding Keyboard

Infinite Response has taken a stab at making keyboards a bit easier to lug around with the VAX-77, which can be folded in half and will even fit in a plane's overhead compartment. The retro keys are available in five totally rad colors, including "blood red," "screaming yellow," "emerald green," "basic black" and "ocean blue." Serious pianists may be bummed to find out that the keyboard only has 77 keys, hence the name, but then again, what serious pianist would play this thing? If only the bending technology had been around when synthesizers were actually cool. No word yet on pricing or availability. [Infinite Response via Crave]