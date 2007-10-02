RIM finally announced the long-rumoured CDMA EV-DO-happy BlackBerry Pearl 8130. Details include: • A 3.38-oz body that's just .55" thick • 2-megapixel camera with "enhanced flash" • Built-in GPS with BlackBerry Maps and local search • Bluetooth stereo profile a 3.5mm for standard earphones • External microSD/SDHC memory card slot • Sideload music and video with included Roxio Media Manager for BlackBerry • Browser with Page View: full page on screen with magnifying glass Expected from Verizon and Sprint very shortly, in shiny black amethyst or silver. [RIM via Electronista]
RIM Reveals Rumoured CDMA BlackBerry Pearl 8130
