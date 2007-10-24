Designed to look like some kind of oversized battery, this crazy phone actually runs on just one small AA. There are some tradeoffs: it's voice only, so no 3G or SMS; also, there's no camera or MP3 player, or even a damn screen to look at. Just those weird little buttons. You get five hours of talktime, then you toss the battery—or charge it up. (We're guessing this is a not-so-subtle attempt by Sanyo to promote its rechargeable NiMH Eneloop batteries.) Sorry all you budding ascetics out there, this sucker is Japan only. [Crave]
Ridiculously Stripped-Down Sanyo Phone Runs On 1 AA Battery
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.