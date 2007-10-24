Ridiculously Stripped-Down Sanyo Phone Runs On 1 AA Battery

Designed to look like some kind of oversized battery, this crazy phone actually runs on just one small AA. There are some tradeoffs: it's voice only, so no 3G or SMS; also, there's no camera or MP3 player, or even a damn screen to look at. Just those weird little buttons. You get five hours of talktime, then you toss the battery—or charge it up. (We're guessing this is a not-so-subtle attempt by Sanyo to promote its rechargeable NiMH Eneloop batteries.) Sorry all you budding ascetics out there, this sucker is Japan only. [Crave]