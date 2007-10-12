Here's a complicated but well documented method for taking an iPhone from a unlocked state to a factory fresh state, so you can go on and upgrade to 1.1.1 if you've been testing unlocks. It works by refreshing the baseband firmware to factory default; meanwhile, bricking is supposedly caused by the altered unlocked basebands being only partially overwritten 1.1.1, causing a stew of code. *shrugs*. I haven't tried this fix yet, so I can't recommend it one way or another. But if your iPhone is already stuck at the activation screen (what people have been calling bricked), you might as well give it a whirl. What else could go wrong? *ducks*. [Googlecode]
Reverse an Unlocked iPhone to its Virginal State
