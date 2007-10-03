Replug Breakaway Audio Connector Prevents Your Gear From Getting Pwned

It's impossible to describe the functionality of the Replug audio adaptor without comparing to Apple's Magsafe power adapter, so let's just get it out of the way now. Like the Magsafe, the Replug breaks away when you pull on your audio cable at a bad angle without messing up your hardware. It plugs into any 3.5mm audio jack (PMPs, Laptops, MP3 Players, Stereos, ect...) and connects your equipment via magnet. As someone who has sent my laptop on a flight off the couch/bed/table a few times because i forgot my headphones had me tethered to the computer, I welcome the Replug with open arms. Release date and pricing are still a little hazy, but expect it soon. [Replug]