Remarkable Nikon Small World Microscope Photography Winners

It's been an amazing week for microscopic photography buffs (and those of us who just like to look at neat pictures with significance we can barely comprehend). Just the other day we featured this gallery of electron microscope photos from the Bizarre/Beautiful Micrograph Contest. Now, Nikon has just announced their winners in their Small World contest, comprised solely of photographs from beefy light microscopes (Ed: NOT like the ones you probably used in science class). The gallery is worth a click through, if only to remember that natural phenomenon are even crazier than Hollwood cgi. That top shot is the winner, a red and green fluorescence image of a double transgenic mouse embryo.

[nikon via medgadget]