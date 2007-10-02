Red One Super Video Camera Unboxed

The Red One Camera, which we saw in person back in April at NAB, just got unboxed. Yes, it's the same camera that Peter Jackson used to shoot the Crossing the Line short film proof-of-concept, but he seemed to like it enough that maybe, just maybe, he's buying a crapload to shoot the Halo movie with. Watch the clip to see what you can expect when you grab a Red One for yourself. [HDForIndies via Crunchgear]