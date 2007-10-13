Red iPhone? Engadget has what appears to be an AT&T internal product list, with a red iPhone listed on it. The part that sounds fishy? 4GB sizes. Why would Apple bring the now discontinued capacity back? Wouldn't be the first time Low level AT&T employees have provided questionable Apple facts. But coloured iPhones aren't such a crazy idea if you think about all those shuffles and nanos. [Engadget]
