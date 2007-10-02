Recycling Paper Shredder Design Concept

This paper shredder design by Hong-Li Zhuo Roy may look like a regular shredder at first, but it's actually supposed to be "Green". We're not sure how the innards are supposed to work, but it takes your crappy credit card applications and transforms them into Post-It Notes. Quite cool if they can actually pull it off, but until then we'll just keep on feeding our shredded papers to our neighbor's dog after we lace it with Rohypnol. [Yanko Design]