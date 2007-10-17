We've shown you plenty of doorbells before, but here's ReBell, the first one with a USB port that lets you load up whatever 30-second sound effect you'd like to be summoned by. Of course, if you follow the example of this video and load up Darth Vader's entrance music, you'll never get laid again, but the choice is yours. After you've selected your fave sound and transferred it into the ReBell, connect the silver horn-like device to your existing doorbell chime, and whenever someone pushes your existing doorbell button, the MP3 or WAV file of your choice begins playing. Since it uses two AA batteries, if you have lots of guests or like to ring your doorbell a lot, you might want to have that ladder handy for replacing the batteries on a regular basis. It lets you choose three volume levels, and there's a hook on the back that lets you remove the unit to change out the sound files or batteries. Too bad it doesn't use the power from the low voltage circuit that runs your doorbell chime. This customizable doorbell idea better be important to you, because the thing costs $100. [Think Geek]
ReBell USB Doorbell Lets You Customize Your Summoning Sound
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.