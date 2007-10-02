While real-life Donkey Kong looks fun and real-life Tetris looks silly, playing this version of The Sims, which was set up at this weekend's Picnic 2007 in Amsterdam, just looks dumb. Unless you can make those two get their white underwear off, that is. [vpro]
Real-People Sims Fully Realizes Your Cruel God Aspirations
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.