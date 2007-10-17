Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Real Flying Saucer Takes to the Air

Researchers at GFS Projects in England have now created an unmanned flying saucer, or depending on your point of view, an unmanned flying lawnmower without wheels or a handle. For now, it's a way-cool radio controlled aircraft, but maybe someday a real flying saucer could result from this experiment.flyingsaucer_zoom%5B1%5D.jpg This soaring hubcap has a problem with fuel efficiency, though, say the tinkering flyboys. It starts running out of battery power quickly because of all the air it needs to push to stay aloft. Back to the old drawing board?

To hell with pushing air like some kind of reverse upside-down vacuum cleaner—we want an antigravity flying saucer. Until then, this craft, like helicopters albeit to a lesser extent, is a collection of lawnmower parts flying in close formation. [Discovery, via Spluch]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles