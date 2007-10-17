Real Flying Saucer Takes to the Air

Researchers at GFS Projects in England have now created an unmanned flying saucer, or depending on your point of view, an unmanned flying lawnmower without wheels or a handle. For now, it's a way-cool radio controlled aircraft, but maybe someday a real flying saucer could result from this experiment. This soaring hubcap has a problem with fuel efficiency, though, say the tinkering flyboys. It starts running out of battery power quickly because of all the air it needs to push to stay aloft. Back to the old drawing board?

To hell with pushing air like some kind of reverse upside-down vacuum cleaner—we want an antigravity flying saucer. Until then, this craft, like helicopters albeit to a lesser extent, is a collection of lawnmower parts flying in close formation. [Discovery, via Spluch]