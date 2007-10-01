Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

RAZR 2 Makes a Big Impact in Russia

mercd.jpgAuto Blog Show has released these pictures of an incident, in Russia, involving a Motorola RAZR 2 advertising campaign and a nearby Mercedes. Update: As some readers have already pointed out; everything is all well, it was a rather grand marketing scheme by Motorola. Hats off, good one, sirs.

MeRcd3.jpgMeRcd2.jpgMeRcd1.jpg

Details are sketchy at the minute, but check back for updates. There were no paramedics on the scene, so we are guessing everyone escaped injury free. Everyone but the Mercedes, which surly has seen better days. Update: As some readers have already pointed out; everything is all well, it was a rather grand marketing scheme by Motorola. Hats off, good one, sirs. [Auto Blog Show]

