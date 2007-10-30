Razer Pro|Click Mobile, Sweet Nectar for Notebook Gods

I like my notebook, but I loathe using a trackpad for my mouse. I also find typical portable notebook mice lack enough sensitivity for my tastes. Razer's latest notebook mouse, the Pro|Click Mobile aims to remedy both of these pet peeves. The $49.99 Pro|Click Mobile has a 1200 dpi resolution making it very accurate to use while requiring less hand movement. You weird lefties will be glad to hear the mouse uses an ambidextrous design. Ladies and guys secure enough in their manhood can even get the mouse in pink. Other available colours include black, white, and red, the white colour does a good job of matching my MacBook. The mouse uses Bluetooth to connect to your notebook and no Bluetooth adaptor is included. That makes this mouse only suitable for notebooks that have Bluetooth onboard. The size of the Pro|Click Mobile is excellent for a notebook mouse, not too big, not too small. Power comes from a pair of AA batteries and an on/off switch helps keep your batteries from draining when not in use. After using the Pro|Click Mobile for a few weeks, it is one of the most accurate notebook mice around. I'd love to cobble the free wheel scroll wheel from the Logitech VX Nano onto the Pro|Click Mobile making possibly the perfect notebook mouse. The Razer logo pulses and when the mouse is moved the clear scroll wheel glows red. A pouch is included to help protect the mouse from the rigors of travel.[Razer Pro|Solutions]