Razer Announces Scary-Sounding Lycosa Keyboard and Piranha Headset

Razer unveils its Lycosa keyboard and Piranha headset today, adding to its lineup of gamer-specific peripherals such as its impressive 4000dpi Razer 3G mouse teased last summer and shipping this month. The wicked-looking Lycosa keyboard has illuminated nonslip rubber keys and a 1000Hz polling rate that the company says takes just 1ms to respond to your input. That's quick. Take a look at the badass Piranha headset, after the jump.

The Razr Piranha headset also carries on that illuminated theme with its eerie blue backlit muffs, making it a matched set with the Lycosa keyboard. The USB headset has a noise-canceling mic hanging off the left earcup, giving your voice clarity even in the noisiest frag session. There's also an in-line mute button for the mic as well as a volume control.

The Lycosa keyboard will ship next month for $79.99, while the Piranha headset rolls out this month, also for $79.99. [Razer]

Razer Lycosa Technical Specifications Keytop with non-slip rubber finish Backlight illumination with WASD cluster lighting option Fully-programmable keys with macro capability Gaming cluster with anti-ghosting capability Slim keycap structure with Hyperesponseâ„¢ technology TouchPanelâ„¢ easy access media keys Gaming mode option for deactivation of the Windows key 10 customizable software profiles with on-the-fly switching 1000Hz Ultrapollingâ„¢ / 1ms response time Earphone-out and microphone-in jacks Detachable wrist rest One integrated USB extension port Approximate size: 469mm (length) x 168mm (width) x 15mm (height) - without wrist rest 469mm (length) x 221mm (width) x 15mm (height) - with wrist rest

Razer Piranha Features Stereo sound with true-to-life audio quality with superior clarity and bass Adjustable, noise-filtering microphone for clearer in-game communication Comfortable, ergonomic and adjustable earphones suitable for prolonged use In-line remote control with convenient volume and microphone muting adjustments Single-sided cable for hassle-free usage Durable braided fiber cable protection Compatible with VoIP communication applications like TeamSpeak, Ventrilo and Skype Compatible with most major operating systems Usable with CD, DVD and digital audio players (via 3.5mm minijack)