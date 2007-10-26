As the weather gets cooler, we're starting to eagerly anticipate the romance of a fireplace, and we haven't seen any easier to deal with than this Radius Design Home Flame. Just about the only installation you need to worry about is to hang it on the wall like a picture frame, and there's no chimney, logs or smoke to deal with because it burns bio-ethanol. This one's available in black for $1000 or stainless steel for $1150. Just don't burn the house down in your quest for winter comfort and bearskin rug sports, Romeo. [The Uber Review]
Radius Design Home Flame Keeps the Domestic Fires Burning the Easy Way
