Quicksilver Mobile Phone Concept For Pac-Man Lovers

For one reason or another, Quicksilver (the guys who make surf clothes) decided to branch out—way out—with their very own mobile phone concept. The phone opens up Pac-Man style to reveal a larger screen, which is interesting, but by the looks of things it would be unwieldy to both carry and use. Stick to making stylish shorts that cover up my junk at the beach, okay guys? [JUSTAMPvia IntoMobile]