Qualcomm Gobi 3G Chip Goes Both Ways: EV-DO or HSDPA

Qualcomm's new Gobi 3G chip can hook up to either EV-DO or HSDPA networks, making things a bit easier for both notebook/UMPC manufacturers and consumers, who won't necessarily have to shop for devices around their cellphone company if they want internets from the sky. The chips are available as of today, so Qualcomm thinks they'll hit the street in devices around second quarter next year. There's no WiMax compatibility, however, which is something of a shame since it just joined the 3G family. [AP/Yahoo!]