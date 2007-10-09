Here's a design concept by Jin-Sook Kim lets you take out your frustrations while attempting to illuminate your environment. That's because this Punch the !ighting device makes you beat the shit out of it before it'll give up even the slightest bit of light. It must be a satisfying feeling, though, to see an actual positive result of violence, a rare occurrence. Take the jump for a close-up action shot. Shedding light on the subject sure beats that annoying honk that Bozo's nose makes when you sock him. [Yanko Design]
Punch the !ighting Turns Frustration Into Illumination
