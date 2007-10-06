I'm not sure how old this is, but puking hasn't undergone many technological advancements in the last few years. This amusement park ride looks like perhaps the worst thing to possibly do on a stomach full of fried dough and cotton candy. These crazy Germans do 110 flips in a row and then have the tenacity to give themselves a hearty round of applause at the end of it. I don't know about you guys, but I got a little queasy just watching this thing. I can't imagine the puke explosions that would result from me actually riding it. [Glumbert via Spulch]
Puke-o-Matic Amusement Park Ride Isn't For the Weak Stomached
