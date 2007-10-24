According to Shacknews, the latest PS3 software update, v1.94, will add support for the upcoming DualShock3 rumble controller. The update will also include Ratchet and Clank Future: Tools of Destruction, the first PS3 game to take advantage of DualShock3. Apparently the rumble feature can be toggled by pressing the PS button in the middle of the controller and selecting it via the options screen. Unfortunately those of us in the US and Europe won't be able to take advantage of this new/old functionality until this spring, when the DualShock3 is released to the masses (outside of Japan of course.)[Shacknews via Kotaku]
PS3 Firmware v1.94 to Add DualShock3 Support?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.