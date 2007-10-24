PS3 Firmware v1.94 to Add DualShock3 Support?

According to Shacknews, the latest PS3 software update, v1.94, will add support for the upcoming DualShock3 rumble controller. The update will also include Ratchet and Clank Future: Tools of Destruction, the first PS3 game to take advantage of DualShock3. Apparently the rumble feature can be toggled by pressing the PS button in the middle of the controller and selecting it via the options screen. Unfortunately those of us in the US and Europe won't be able to take advantage of this new/old functionality until this spring, when the DualShock3 is released to the masses (outside of Japan of course.)[Shacknews via Kotaku]