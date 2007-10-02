Prototype Toshiba Gigabeat Sports Dazzling Display

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

toshiba_1.jpgWe had all but given up on exciting new PMPs before seeing this new Toshiba Gigabeat prototype. And while Akihabara News has technically labelled it a DAP (audio only), we're expecting that its gorgeous OLED 3.2" WQVGA screen will find a use for our movies and TV shows as well. Sure, the display isn't as large as Sony's 11-inch OLED product hitting markets soon, but we're fairly certain it's the largest OLED that can (sort of) fit in your pocket.

The other point of note is that Toshiba has ditched their normal PlusPad (TM) in this prototype. You know, that ugly cross controller that the company swore by for years? Gone! If this mock-up is any indication, Toshiba's trademark may soon hit the endangered species list, right along with those zebra pants that you've left in your closet for their future triumphant return that's just not going to happen. [akihabaranews]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

