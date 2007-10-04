Projection Clock Mixes Up Past and Future to Give You the Present Time

We've seen our share of projection clocks, but not like this futuristic bullet-shaped timepiece that tosses a clock face with Roman numerals onto your wall. Don't worry if it's too bright for you, you can dim that display, or even throw it out of focus if you want. Put it on the other side of the room and have a gigantic version of Big Ben filling up your room with timely illumination. Available in a couple of weeks, it'll cost you $US99.95. [Plow & Hearth, via Oh Gizmo]