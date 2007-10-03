Prince's Wii Sports Tennis Controller

Unlike the lousy plastic Wii tennis add-ons we've seen before, this Prince Wii Tennis add-on smells of authenticity. This is partly because Prince is a well known name in the Tennis industry, but it's also partly because they used actual strings to construct the face of the racket. We're not saying this is great or that it's worth $14.99, but if you're going to buy a Tennis racket for your living room reenactments of Prince of Tennis, you might as well buy it from Prince. [Kotaku]