Did you know that 8mm of butter is the only safe quantity? 9mm will give you a stroke, and 7mm will ensure permanent erectile dysfunction—and to this end, the Precise Butter Cutter will protect you and your loved ones by allowing you to always cut 8mm of butter every single time. Just slide the ruler along and chop. Simple, painless, $9. Precise Butter Cutter is not a proven cure for butterfaces. [Amazon via Smart Stuff via Random Good Stuff]
Precision Butter Cutter Cuts Butter Better
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.