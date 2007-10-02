It's not every day that an actual automaker creates a steering wheel for console gaming, so this Porsche 911 setup is especially awesome. It's a "fully licensed, to-spec reproduction," which means the wheel, the 6+1 gear sticks, and the wireless pedals are all as authentic as you're going to get in your living room. It's all wireless, has force feedback, an extra sequential gear stick, a 100-hour battery life, table clamps and works with your PS3 and PC, plus comes with a Porsche USB stick to show off to the (nerdy) ladies. Available later this year for $350. [Fanatec via Jalopnik]
Porsche 911 PlayStation 3/PC Steering Wheel
