We never knew that the gear in pro kitchens had enough tech to be so—dare I say?—pantsworthy. Take for instance the Heidolph VV Micro Evaporator, that $3,000 kitchen distiller above. Recognizable food goes in one end, and a powerfully flavored goo comes out the other. (How very... soylent?) Below in the gallery, there are four more unbelievable food processors, and sh'loads more at PopSci's kitchen gadget round-up. If you want to know what kind of mind it takes to dream up and use all of this stuff, read the accompanying feature about kitchen crazyman Dave Arnold. [PopSci]
PopSci Culinary Gadgets Put the "Chen" Back In "Kitchen"
