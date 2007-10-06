David Pogue is right about the OLPC in his NYTimes column this week. For those of you who haven't kept up with the changes in the One Laptop Per Child he sums it up nicely, demoing all the engineering miracles in the machine, addressing the low minded complaints of "snarky bloggers" (Where?!), going on to explain why it's an interesting and important thing for the developing world. The video does a great job, so I'll recommend you watch the video above. It definitely convinced me: Even more so than water or malaria shots or food, kids in third world countries need this PC. (David, I'm kidding. Nice column this week.) [NYTimes]
Pogue Reviews the OLPC
