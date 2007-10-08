PMP-Game King is This Sunday's Generic PMP

Would it be Sunday if we did not bring you a generic PMP that may have video game playback potential? No, no it would not. Here to fill the void is Shenzhen Mymedia's PMP-Game King, which has a few tricks up its Game Boy Micro inspired sleeve. The PMP offers support for the following game backups; 8-bit FC/NES, Game Boy and Game Boy Color.Files supported include; MPEG-4, [email protected] (220x176), MP3, WMA, AMR, WAV, PCM, ADPCM, JPEG, GIF and BMP. If you're thinking that isn't quite enough; it shall also display TXT files and/or read them out to you, in either a male or female voice. If you want to record the readout, the on board recorder will let you do that too. With a 2.5" 320x240 TFT LCD, the do-it-all fun house is available in 512Mb, 1GB and 2GB flavors. An SD slot allows further expansion, up to a maximum additional 2GB is supported. The unit hooks up to your PC via USB 2.0. Don't hold out for a stateside release. Sorry—life's a bitch like that. [Product Page via PMP Today]