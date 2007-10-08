Would it be Sunday if we did not bring you a generic PMP that may have video game playback potential? No, no it would not. Here to fill the void is Shenzhen Mymedia's PMP-Game King, which has a few tricks up its Game Boy Micro inspired sleeve. The PMP offers support for the following game backups; 8-bit FC/NES, Game Boy and Game Boy Color.Files supported include; MPEG-4, [email protected] (220x176), MP3, WMA, AMR, WAV, PCM, ADPCM, JPEG, GIF and BMP. If you're thinking that isn't quite enough; it shall also display TXT files and/or read them out to you, in either a male or female voice. If you want to record the readout, the on board recorder will let you do that too. With a 2.5" 320x240 TFT LCD, the do-it-all fun house is available in 512Mb, 1GB and 2GB flavors. An SD slot allows further expansion, up to a maximum additional 2GB is supported. The unit hooks up to your PC via USB 2.0. Don't hold out for a stateside release. Sorry—life's a bitch like that. [Product Page via PMP Today]
PMP-Game King is This Sunday's Generic PMP
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.