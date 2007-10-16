Oppo Super Five PMP Can Handle a Tonne of Formats

In the case of this Oppo PMP, the moniker "Super" certainly applies. The Super Five can handle just about any format you can throw at it including: RM, RMVB, FLV, DAT, MPG, MPEG, AVI, 3GP in video and OGG, MP3, WMA and WAV and dual-APE, FLAC Lossless audio. Plus, photos in JPEG, BMP, GIF and PNG pose no problem for this little feature packed device. Speaking of small, all of that functionality is crammed into a credit card sized 2GB flash memory player that features a 3-inch colour screen with QVGA resolution. Naturally, something this cool isn't going to be found anywhere outside of China, but if you can make the trip it will only run you $US120. Sounds like a steal, but fear not because Oppo has a reputation for delivering quality video at an affordable price. [Oppo via i4u]