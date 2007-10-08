Please, Have a Seat on the Macintosh II Couch

The chaps at the Mac Store in Maryland Heights, Missouri, put their thinking hats on and constructed the best fanboy furniture we have ever seen. The Macintosh II couch is constructed from 20 Macintosh II computers, which are all held in place by drywall screws. The Macintosh for your tosh is not available for sale, which makes us so sad we might cry. Well, at least we can dream about the plastic sofa goodness, as we can about sex with a real human being. Honda isn't the only one that believes in the power of dreams. [New Launches]