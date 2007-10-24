Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Playstation Eye Now Available

pseye2.jpgWe have been telling you about the impending release of the Playstation Eye for some time now, but for those of you who have trouble remembering what month we are currently in, much less the release date of highly anticipated gaming peripherals, you will be happy to know that the Playstation Eye is now available. The device will come bundled with the Eye of Judgement card game with EyeCreate, the video capturing and editing application available as a free download via the Playstation network.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles