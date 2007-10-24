Playstation Eye Now Available

We have been telling you about the impending release of the Playstation Eye for some time now, but for those of you who have trouble remembering what month we are currently in, much less the release date of highly anticipated gaming peripherals, you will be happy to know that the Playstation Eye is now available. The device will come bundled with the Eye of Judgement card game with EyeCreate, the video capturing and editing application available as a free download via the Playstation network.