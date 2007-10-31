Police in both Orange County, California and Newburgh, New York are on the brink of field testing the PistolCam —a 1.5-ounce camera fitted below the barrel of sidearms. As soon as an officer draws the weapon, the PistolCam begins recording both video and audio. Naturally, this technology could prove extremely useful for clarifying events during shootouts and "accidental" deaths at the hands of police. According to Newburgh officials, if the tests go well, all of their officers would be issued the device — although it remains to be seen how the officers themselves and the unions will respond. My guess is that they wouldn't want the cameras rolling when they shout "Dance!" whilst shooting at the feet of perps. [WREX via The Raw Feed]
Pistol Cams May Keep an Eye on Trigger Happy Cops
