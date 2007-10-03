Pissed Off Fangirl Sues Apple for $US1M

New Yorker Dongmei Li sacrificed hours out of her life to become the proud owner of a coveted iPhone and how does Apple repay her early-adopting ways? By cutting the price of the 8GB model from USD$599 to $399 a mere two months after its release and phasing out the lower-spec 4GB version altogether.

Li's having none of it and is suing Apple for a cool million, accusing the company of "price discrimination, underselling, discrimination in rebates, deceptive actions and other wrongdoings." This is the latest in a string of lawsuits filed against Apple over its iPhone, beginning on the day of its launch over the iPhone's branding to claims of inflated charges and problems with iPhone's battery.

A ballsy move or just another American sucker caught up in a litigation-crazed society?

