Pioneer SE-CLX9 Are Batman's Earphones of Choice

Pioneer just debuted these gorgeous aluminium SE-CLX9 in-ear earphones at CEATEC. Not only are they high-performance 'buds capable of a drum-shaking 105dB, but they come with different nozzles that physically alter the equalization, from "high tune" to "standard" to "bass tune." Best of all, every option is nestled in the OCD-organized utility pack, so there aren't a lot of loose pieces rolling around on the floor of your Batmobile. [Akihabara News; Pics from ASCII]