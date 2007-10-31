The Pico Bot has been called the World's Smallest sensing autonomous robot. The bot is 0.5 inches on each side. And it's capable of traversing a half a foot per second for 15 minutes per charge, all while dodging all sorts of obstacle by infrared sensing. I'm sure lots of you would love to tinker with a kit of the above. But recently the designer wrote that some of the main components were discontinued so the Pico remains a concept. Tiny in our hand, but not in our hearts. [pico via teche]
Pico Bot: Small as a Quarter, Autonomous, Sensing, But Sadly Destined for the Vapour Bin
