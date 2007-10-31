Pico Bot: Small as a Quarter, Autonomous, Sensing, But Sadly Destined for the Vapour Bin

The Pico Bot has been called the World's Smallest sensing autonomous robot. The bot is 0.5 inches on each side. And it's capable of traversing a half a foot per second for 15 minutes per charge, all while dodging all sorts of obstacle by infrared sensing. I'm sure lots of you would love to tinker with a kit of the above. But recently the designer wrote that some of the main components were discontinued so the Pico remains a concept. Tiny in our hand, but not in our hearts. [pico via teche]