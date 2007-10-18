We don't know whether these phone fingers are real or not, but until the USB trouser press goes into production, these miniature, teatless, not-for-procreating-unless-you-lost-your-willy-in-a-freak-accident -and-had-a-rodent-penis-transplant condoms are my favourite useless thing evah. What else do you think they should be used for, though?Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser. Faked or not, I love the fact that the iPhone gets nicked at the end. Available in four sizes (that'll be sceptical, disbelieving, gullible and John, then) you can buy a bag of 25 for $9.90. [YouTube and Phonefingers via MacMerc]
Phone Fingers Protect iPhone From Fingerprints, Have Obvious Sexual Uses
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.