Philips SA9345 Flash-Based Media Player With Smooth Looks, Touch Controls

Phillips adds yet another flash MP3 player to the veritable sea of choices, releasing the Philips SA9345 that holds either two or four gigs of your favourite MP3, WMA or WMV files. Its main selling point is its slim and diminutive form factor, at a third of an inch thick and just over 3.5 inches tall, but Philips certainly isn't bragging about that 1.8-inch 320x240 LCD screen, which you might want to employ a microscope to look at. We like those touch-sensitive controls, but we're not too crazy about the $264 price for the 4GB player. If a measly 2GB doesn't bother you, the price lowers to $202. Nice design, but it's hard for us to get too excited about this one. [Philips]